Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Romance Makes Adam Levine Want to "Vomit"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's two-year anniversary is fast approaching, and their fellow Voice coach Adam Levine can't believe how mushy they can still be. "They're so in love it's disgusting," the singer joked on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday. "It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives [after very public splits]. It's really beautiful."

When Shelton and Stefani first got together, it raised a lot of eyebrows. "Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bulls--t opinions about it, but I'm, like, there," Levine noted. "I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man. I'm so affectionate and gross with my wife [Behati Prinsloo]—this is a whole other level of…vomit."

Jokes aside, Levine said, "They're so in love. It's really nice."

Howard Stern assumed that after Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert, he'd "spread his seed around the country." Levine countered, "He's just not like that kind of dude, you know?"