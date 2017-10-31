Teresa Giudice Calls Sofía Vergara a "Bitch" and Makes Xenophobic Comments

In video footage obtained by TMZ from the event, Giudice can be heard saying, "So anyway, we're in the green room and my publicist from Bravo said, 'You're gonna run into Sofía so we want you guys to take pictures together.'"

She continues, "I said, 'Alright, that's fine.' I never ask for a picture because I'm so not like that, I don't care. If you look at my Instagram...who I did take a picture with, which she was so sweet too, Jennifer Lopez. She's on my Instagram."

Giudice then says, "But anyway, Sofía Vergara...I can't stand her, sorry. We're in the green room and I hate to say that, I hate to say it because you know I'm Italian she's Columbian, she has an accent, she has more of an accent than me...You would think that she would be nice, you know like she's an immigrant."