Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Dress Up as Game of Thrones Characters, Kardashians and More for Halloween

The co-hosts opened Live With Kelly and Ryan by dressing up as each other. Seacrest donned a blond wig, red dress and heels while Ripa rocked gelled hair, a little scruff and a blazer. The talk-show stars then acted as their counterpart and showed pictures of them living out a day in the life of their co-host.
"I just want to say one thing, you are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Ripa said to Seacrest at one point.
But this wasn't the only costume Ripa and Seacrest wore. The co-hosts also dressed up as characters from the Emmy-winning show The Handmaid's Tale and did a spoof on The Real Housewives franchise, which they called The Real Handmaidsof Manhattan. In typical Housewives fashion, the stars opened the Housewives spinoff with their own tagline and had Bravo's Andy Cohen host the reunion.
Still, two costume changes weren't enough for these two. The co-hosts also recruited Cohen to dress up as the characters from Stranger Things.
But they weren't done yet. They also sported Wonder Women costumes with their guests and HGTV stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Ripa and Seacrest even dressed up as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for a skit about the Property Brothers working with the reality stars on a tiny house build.
Throwing it back to the ‘70s, the hosts also re-created their costumes from when they were kids. In addition, they dressed up as characters from Game of Thrones and different Taylors from Taylor Swift's "Look What you Made Me Do" video. They ended the show by wearing costumes from Guardians of the Galaxy.
Check out the photos to see more of the hosts' costumes.
How will they top this next year?
