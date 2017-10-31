See Shantel Jackson Try on a Massive $200,000 Engagement Ring on The Platinum Life (Hear That, Nelly?!)

Attention, Nelly!

On Thursday's brand new episode of The Platinum Life, Shantel Jackson goes ring shopping with Nazanin Mandi and Shantel definitely has expensive taste.

"Nelly and I have been together almost three and a half years now and he makes me happy," Shantel explains. "We travel, we laugh, we giggle. At the end of the day we're best friends and I do see him and someone I would like to marry and have kids with but I'm not trying to rush it but it never hurts to do a little ring shopping."

Of course Shantel goes for "the biggest" diamond ring of them all to try on.

"What's the price on this?" Shantel asks while modeling the gigantic sparkler. "Just a casual $200,000," the saleswoman says.