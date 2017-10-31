Wendy Williams Faints on Live TV: "That Was Not a Stunt"

Wendy Williams gave viewers quite a scare on Halloween.

In a segment from Tuesday's episode of her syndicated daytime talk show, Williams introduced her annual "How You Booin'?" costume contest. "We do it every year," she began. "It's always a lot of fun." Looking a little green, Williams began to slur her words. "Let's get started. Our first guest..." Unable to continue, the host's eyes widened as she gasped for air and eventually fainted; a crewmember rushed onstage to help her as the camera panned away from the stage.

After a long commercial break, Williams—dressed as Lady Liberty—returned to the air. "That was not a stunt," she promised. "I overheated and did pass out, but I'm a champ and I'm back." She then propped herself up on a podium and announced the winners of the costume contest.