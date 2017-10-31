Wendy Williams Faints on Live TV: "That Was Not a Stunt"

Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source
Wendy Williams gave viewers quite a scare on Halloween.
In a segment from Tuesday's episode of her syndicated daytime talk show, Williams introduced her annual "How You Booin'?" costume contest. "We do it every year," she began. "It's always a lot of fun." Looking a little green, Williams began to slur her words. "Let's get started. Our first guest..." Unable to continue, the host's eyes widened as she gasped for air and eventually fainted; a crewmember rushed onstage to help her as the camera panned away from the stage.
After a long commercial break, Williams—dressed as Lady Liberty—returned to the air. "That was not a stunt," she promised. "I overheated and did pass out, but I'm a champ and I'm back." She then propped herself up on a podium and announced the winners of the costume contest.
Tuesday's guests included Jerry O'Connell and National Wildlife Federation's David Mizejewski. E! News reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show, who responded, "Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow's show."
After footage from Williams' incident went viral on social media, former talk show host Queen Latifah sent her public support via Twitter, writing, "Prayers up for the Sister Wendy Williams!"
"Everybody relax," Williams, 53, wrote on Instagram after filming ended. "I'm doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes. On another I slayed and laid Halloween, LOL! Shout out to my magnificent Glam Squad and Cesar Galindo the costume designer. More on this tomorrow."
