Nikki Bella on Shocking Dancing With the Stars Elimination: "I Definitely Have No Regrets"

"I'll be honest with you. I don't know what happened," Artem Chigvinstev told E! News after he and his celebrity partner, Total Divas star Nikki Bella, were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in a shocking double axing.

"I wasn't expecting that, one I wasn't expecting a double elimination and I just wasn't expecting to hear our names," Nikkie told us. "So, still I'm in shock, for sure, sad."

The duo received a 24 out of 30 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for their jive to Bette Midler's version of "I Put a Spell on You," and their team dance, the freestyler to "Monster Mash" received a 24 as well. They're shocked to be going home, but Nikki said she has no regrets.