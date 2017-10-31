Farrah Abraham Claims Viacom Fired Her From Teen Mom OG Because She's an Adult Entertainer

Farrah Abraham allegedly got the axe and she's not pleased.

The reality star issued a lengthy public statement on social media late Monday, in which she claimed she was fired from MTV's Teen Mom OG because of her work in adult entertainment. The 26-year-old, who has appeared in all seven seasons of the show since its debut in 2009, alleged the show "exploited" her and her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

"Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn't help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !" she began in her public remarks. "Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen's clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN's & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today 'my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press.'"

Abraham went on to say it was "sad" that "such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent" because of alleged "sex-shaming" and "hate crimes" against her, whom she described as a "professional, hard-working, honest mother."