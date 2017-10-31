Matt Lauer Becomes Dolly Parton as Today & Good Morning America Get Into the Halloween Spirit

@TODAYshow / Twitter
Morning TV seriously got into the Halloween spirit.
The holiday kicked off bright and early Tuesday as the co-hosts of Today and Good Morning America broke out their best getups in the name of annual tradition. Over at Today, the theme was country music as the daytime team recreated the Grand Ole Opry, complete with appearances from the genre's biggest stars—well, sort of.
Carson Daly gave his best imitation of Billy Ray Cyrusuntil the real deal came out for a surprise duet. Meanwhile, Al Roker got on the road as Willie Nelson, Megyn Kellyfelt like a whole lotta woman as Shania Twain, Hoda Kotb dressed up as her personal heartthrob, Blake Shelton, and her sidekick Kathie Lee Gifford got in the Voice spirit as fellow judge Miley Cyrus
As the grand finale, Savannah Guthrie was looking a little hairy as Kenny Rogers while Matt Lauer was looking curvier than usual as Dolly Parton. "Somehow they convinced me to dress as a woman one more time," the journalist quipped.
The morning got even more exciting as more of the hosts got visited by their real-life counterparts—the real Blake Shelton and Shania Twain. Luckily for Kelly, the songstress gave her look a stamp of approval. "You look so perfect," Twain complimented.
Meanwhile, at Good Morning America, it was a "superpowered Halloween" as robbers took over the Times Square studio. Not to fret, the GMA heroes suited up and headed out to fight Big Apple crime.
With Robin Roberts as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spider-Man, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, Ginger Zee as Baby Groot, George Stephanopoulos as Superman and Michael Strahan as Thor, they had enough superhero power to keep the entire city safe from harm.
If their picture-perfect costumes weren't enough, The Hulk Mark Ruffalostopped by for a surprise visit. See more snaps of their looks below!
Just another day on the job!
This meteorologist became one with nature.
Hey, Chris Hemsworth, what do you think?
Sara Haines was on the scene for the exclusive first interview.
The newest member of the Today family looked right at home at the Grande Ole Opry.
The Today host found one convenient place to keep his mic.
All they're missing is the real Miley!
We have a feeling this is look is Willie Nelson-approved.
A sweet serenade between these two co-hosts.
Impressive work, everyone! Now, onto trick-or-treating.
