Lindsey Stirling's Dancing With the Stars Rib Injury Didn't Hold Her Back: "She Was Such a Warrior"

A rib injury didn't stop Lindsey Stirling from scoring a perfect 30 on Dancing With the Stars with professional dance partner Mark Ballas. The duo's paso doble to Martin Garrix's "Animals" received their second perfect score in a row. Their group dance to "Monster Mash" received a 24.
"She's doing alright. I don't know if you've ever hurt your ribs, but I have, it's pretty rough and I think last night and today have kind of been the worst days," Mark told us after the performance. He had Lindsey go put her feet up and ice her injury following their performance.
"She was such a warrior going out there and even doing it tonight. At this point it's getting hot out there! I was really proud of her tonight, that was not easy," Mark said.
There's nothing broken or fractured with Lindsey's rib, Mark told us, but regardless she will be in pain. "This is the nature of the show," he said. "Injuries happen, you just have to take care of yourself, get your rest and as long as we can keep monitoring it and keep improving every week, she'll be OK, I think."
The Halloween episode of Dancing With the Stars featured a surprise double elimination. Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were sent home along with Total Divas star Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.
"When it happened it was kind of rough reality," Mark said. "It's always rough man, every week."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.