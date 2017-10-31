Selena Gomez "Didn't Accept" Her Lupus Diagnosis Until It Became Life-or-Death: "I'm Not Really Proud of That"

Soon after, she got her blood and urine tested and underwent a full physical and psychological evaluation. She was a match, but there would be risks involved with the surgery—for both of them. "She lived with me in this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life," Gomez said. "The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me. And she volunteered and did it...The fact that she was a match, I mean, that's unbelievable." Raisa had her surgery first, followed by Gomez.

In spite of the risks, Raisa decided to go forward with the life-saving operation. "If I didn't have my relationship with God, I don't think I would've been able to," she said. Gomez added, "What I believe is that it does happen for a reason. I think a huge part of my discernment and my honesty and my truth has been because I've had a relationship with God." And while it was a life or death situation, Gomez said Tuesday, "I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia, or with anything in my life, because at the end of the day, I think all the stuff I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it's a really beautiful thing, and I have to remind myself of that. It's not a negative experience."

That's not to say everything went smoothly.

Complications arose soon after the initial surgery, as the singer's new kidney turned around inside her body. "I was freaking out. It was a six-hour surgery that they had to do on me, and the normal kidney process is actually two hours. Apparently one of the arteries had flipped," she recalled. "I'm very thankful that there are people who know what to do in that situation."