Prince Charles and Camilla Share a Kiss in Rare Moment of PDA

Reunited and it feels so good!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made a very rare public display of affection when they reunited in Singapore on Monday.

The Prince of Wales flew in on an RAF Voyager flight separately from his wife of 12 years, as the royal duo kicked off their 11-day trip to Southeast Asia and India, known as their "Autumn Tour."

Brits are often known for their "keep calm and carry on" mentality and for being a reserved culture, so it's no surprise that two members of the monarchy are not known for public flights of fancy or packing on the PDA—but these two have almost never been photographed kissing despite being on and off since the early '70s.

For the official events, Camilla , who has been on holiday before going to Southeast Asia, opted for a floral black and white dress with white heels. Her prince donned a navy blue pinstriped suit.