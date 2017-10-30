Prince Charles and Camilla Share a Kiss in Rare Moment of PDA

KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx
Reunited and it feels so good!
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made a very rare public display of affection when they reunited in Singapore on Monday.
The Prince of Wales flew in on an RAF Voyager flight separately from his wife of 12 years, as the royal duo kicked off their 11-day trip to Southeast Asia and India, known as their "Autumn Tour."
Brits are often known for their "keep calm and carry on" mentality and for being a reserved culture, so it's no surprise that two members of the monarchy are not known for public flights of fancy or packing on the PDA—but these two have almost never been photographed kissing despite being on and off since the early '70s.
For the official events, Camilla , who has been on holiday before going to Southeast Asia, opted for a floral black and white dress with white heels. Her prince donned a navy blue pinstriped suit.
The longtime couple has reportedly only been photographed smooching on two other occasions—once at a polo match a few months after they were married in 2005 and another time at a Somerset House reception in 2001.
This photo is actually the second time the pair have been caught locking lips as a married couple.
Prince Charles and Camilla are in Singapore to strengthen the UK’s relationship with Commonwealth Nations of Southeast Asia ahead of India Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next year.
While on their Autumn Tour, the couple is also celebrating the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is like the Olympics for Commonwealth Nations.
The duo will be going on a tour of Malaysia, neighboring Brunei and finally the Indian capital New Delhi.
Their relationship has made headlines and raised eyebrows over the years with their unconventional now-royal relationship.
Camilla and Prince Charles reportedly met in mid-1971. The two dated for two years and then broke up. They were then on and off for several years, despite both of them getting married (Charles to Princess Diana and Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles) they kept their relationship going. Both eventually got divorced from their spouses (Camilla in 1996 and Charles in 1996) and have been together ever since.
Eventually, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were married on April 9, 2005.