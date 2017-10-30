Watch Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Threaten to Cancel Her Wedding 24 Hours Before the Ceremony

Jenelle Evans wasn't exactly calm in the days leading up to her big wedding.
On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom 2, the MTV reality star was less than 24 hours away from exchanging vows with David Eason.
But as the ceremony got closer and closer, Jenelle and her future husband weren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye.
"Until he acts like I exist, then I'm not filming anymore. I want him to talk to me. I want him to ask me what's wrong with me right now. He doesn't care!" she shared with the cameras. "I'm f--king sitting here in my own f--king head thinking about my mom all day long, but I don't like that bitch."
Jenelle continued through tears, "I'm doing all the planning by myself. I shouldn't have to do this all by myself."
As fans already knew, the bride did not deliver a wedding invite to her mom Barbara Evans. What was upsetting her further, however, was the fact that the venue wasn't where it needed to be partly because friends weren't showing up to help set up.
"I'm trying to talk to David alone. I'm trying to f--king relax, and you guys are in my face," Jenelle yelled to producers and the camera crew during tonight's episode. "You guys need to leave and leave for the rest of the f--king day. I am up to here with everyone right now. Everyone needs to leave."
When producers asked if they should return later in the night for the rehearsal dinner, Jenelle had a surprising response.
"I don't even know if I'm doing a f--king rehearsal because everything's f--ked up right now," she said. "We can just cancel the whole f--king wedding." Uh-oh!
So what goes down on the actual wedding day? You're going to have to watch next week and find out.
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.