Watch Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Threaten to Cancel Her Wedding 24 Hours Before the Ceremony

Jenelle Evans wasn't exactly calm in the days leading up to her big wedding.

On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom 2, the MTV reality star was less than 24 hours away from exchanging vows with David Eason.

But as the ceremony got closer and closer, Jenelle and her future husband weren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye.

"Until he acts like I exist, then I'm not filming anymore. I want him to talk to me. I want him to ask me what's wrong with me right now. He doesn't care!" she shared with the cameras. "I'm f--king sitting here in my own f--king head thinking about my mom all day long, but I don't like that bitch."

Jenelle continued through tears, "I'm doing all the planning by myself. I shouldn't have to do this all by myself."