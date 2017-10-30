Country Singer Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

Someone get a glass of "Tennessee Whiskey!" It's time for a toast.

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton are expecting twins, the couple announced Monday. Their bundles of joy-to-be join the country music couple's son and daughter.

Morgane celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a heartwarming social media post (and babies announcement!) dedicated to her man. "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way," she wrote. "Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round."

And according to The Dallas Observer, Chris also shared the wonderful news during a recent concert stop when Morgane joined him onstage to sing a tune.

She appeared to sport a small baby bump while walking the carpet at the 2017 CMT Artist Of The Year Awards earlier this month.