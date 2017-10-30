Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night Was No Treat Thanks to a Surprise Double Elimination

So many spooks puns, so little time!

Dancing With the Stars celebrated Halloween on Monday night, always one of the ABC reality hit's craziest episodes of the year, with a bunch of pranks, inventive routines and the first team dances of the season. Unfortunately, with some treats came a nasty trick, as another couple was eliminated from the competition.

The couples that found themselves in jeopardy? Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Drew Scott and Emma Slater.

And the pair that was eliminated in the seventh week of the competition was...Nikki and Artem AND Vanessa and Maks. It was a surprise double elimination shocker! (NOT COOL, DWTS. NOT COOL.)

Here's a rundown of the night's performances: