House of Cards Spinoff Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

It's time for a new regime.
Following the news that the upcoming sixth season would be its last, House of Cards is eyeing a spinoff at Netflix, according to reports.
As first reported by Variety, there are a few ideas in the mix, with one the centering on fan-favorite chief-of-staff Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly, who has appeared in all five seasons and has earned three Emmy nominations in the role.
The drama would be written by Eric Roth, who served as an executive producer on the first four seasons of HoC. Per Variety, two other ideas are also being considered, and all would take place in the same political universe as the original show.
Netflix
Netflix announced on Monday that House of Cards would be ending just after Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused star Kevin Spacey of making untoward sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 years old. Soon after, Spacey released a statement, apologizing to Rapp for his "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" and coming out as gay.
In a joint statement given to E! News, both Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital said they "are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."
House of Cards premiered in 2013, and became one of Netflix's first hit series, earning 46 Emmy nominations and six wins to date.
Production on the final 13 episodes of the series is currently underway, with executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who took over for departing creator Beau Willimon last year, are expected to return as showrunners.
Netflix has yet to respond to E! News' request for comment.
House of Cards' final season will debut in 2018 on Netflix.