Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Break Up: What Went Wrong?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has come to an end.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the talented duo recently called it quits after 10 months of dating. As you likely could have guessed, fans of the couple immediately had questions about the surprise break up.

Before you speculate that there's a whole lot of drama involved with this duo, one source says it's just not the case.

"It was more of a mutual break up. They were distant because of work," an insider shared with E! News. "It didn't end in a bad way. The relationship was basically over before Justin Bieber and Selena hung out."

"Abel is not upset about Selena and Justin hanging out," our source continued. "Their relationship was over before they were hanging out. Abel is not dwelling over anything."