Scream Queen Jennifer Love Hewitt's Quiet Life: Inside Her World Out of the Hollywood Spotlight

Jennifer Love Hewitt is off the grid.

Well, not the grid-grid. She's still a proponent of electricity and internet service, and she even joined Instagram in August.

But since appearing on Criminal Minds for one season, she has taken a decisive step back from the Hollywood scene, focusing on family life with husband Brian Hallisay and their two young children, daughter Autumn and son Atticus.

We couldn't help but think of the actress this month when the 20th anniversary of I Know What You Did Last Summer scared us all over again on Oct. 17—and just in time for Halloween. Hewitt marked the nostalgic milestone on social media but otherwise didn't pop up to chat about it, as co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe did earlier this year.