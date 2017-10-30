Matthew Morrison Gushes Over Fatherhood: "It's Just a Beautiful Transformation in My Life"

Matthew Morrison is locked, loaded and ready for diaper duty.

The Glee alum arrived to Poppy nightclub in a "proud papa" costume for his 8th annual Halloween party to make a quick appearance before he dashed home to be with his model wife Renee Puente, and newborn son, Revel James Makai Morrison.

The annual celeb-filled party—which was planned in a record two weeks—celebrated the spooky holiday and the star's 39th birthday in typical fashion with a barrage of A-list guests and great costumes.

According to his Instagram, Morrison dressed as a "sherpapa" who is described as a "strong family leader, guide, and protector of our children's future. It is also a term of endearment for a beloved father or grandfather."

It's very fitting for the new father who explained to E! News exclusively that the birth of his first child two weeks ago has been a "beautiful transformation in my life."