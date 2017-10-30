Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Could They Be Getting Back Together?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year

Country Singer Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

Drew Scott and Emma Slater, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night Was No Treat Thanks to a Surprise Double Elimination

House of Cards

House of Cards Spinoff Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

Is love in the air—again? 

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spending quite a bit of time together in the last few weeks, and with the announcement of her split from The Weeknd, could these two be getting back together? 

Justin apparently had nothing to do with Selena's breakup, but the possibility of the pair getting back together isn't far-fetched. "It's not romantic right now but their connection is so strong that it could change at any moment," a source tells E! News. Could this be the beginning of a brand new Jelena? 

Photos

Ladies Linked to Justin Bieber Through the Years

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Selena Gomez , Justin Bieber , The Weeknd , Injury And Illness , Breakups , , Couples , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.