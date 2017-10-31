You're Doing It Wrong: Getting Rid of Dry Skin

Cold air, harsh winds, indoor heating, wool sweaters—there are a number of reasons why your skin may have trouble retaining moisture during the fall and winter months.

For Jessica Alba, who is currently on her third pregnancy, avoiding dry skin is a must: "Us pregnant ladies need as much moisture as we can get. I apply the Honest Company Organic Body Oil right after the shower, it makes my skin feel super silky without being slippery," she told E! News in an email.

The brand's organic oil, comprised of avocado, jojoba and tamanu oils, promises to provide optimal moisture to all skin types. And, applying it after a shower when your pores are still open allows the products to seep deeper into the skin for a silky finish.