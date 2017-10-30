Katherine Jackson Files Documents to Resign as Blanket's Guardian

Katherine Jackson has started the process to legally resign as Blanket's guardian.

Back in Sept. 2012, Katherine and TJ Jackson were appointed co-guardians of the late Michael Jackson's three children. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson are now over 18, while Blanket (real name Prince Michael Jackson II) is still only 15.

In court documents filed by Katherine's attorneys and obtained by E! News, it's stated that Katherine is "no longer needed to fulfill the duties" that were needed back in 2012.