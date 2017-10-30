Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez Are BFF Fall Fashion Goals

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson's Stylist Shares Her Trick for Perfect-Fit Jeans

Branded: Halloween

Halloween-Themed Clothes That Aren't Costumes

ESC: Jessica Simpson, Denim

Flared Jeans: 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear Them in 2017

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens

James Devaney/GC Images

While you appreciate your best friend's style, you don't dress the same, even if you borrow each other's clothes from time to time.

This is the beauty of the relationship between fashion and friendship, as demonstrated by Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgenson the set of Second Act in New York City. The triple threats have mastered layering and casual dressing with fall essentials: sweaters, scarves, denim and boots. While they're wearing similar items, once you've looked at both of their outfits, it's clear that they have difference approaches to styling.

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens' Street Style

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Jose Perez / Splash News

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, who has a built a reputation around her bohemian-inspired wardrobe, wears an oversized Rudsak Swoon Sweater with fur accented pockets paired with destroyed, cuffed straight leg jeans. To accessorize, the star adds a beret hat, black pointed-toe ankle boots and a nude-tone scarf, draped over her shoulder. Her look has international roots. It's eclectic in its color scheme. Although the outfit belongs to the Second Act character "Zoe," it isn't too far from the actress' style.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

James Devaney/GC Images

J.Lo has a different approach. The World of Dance star carries the sophistication of her A-list status with pride and isn't afraid to flaunt her toned body. She's glitz and glamour, even on casual days.

Case in point: her cold-weather-approved, casual ensemble. Royal blue, thigh-high boots with a 3-inch heel? Yes. Curve-hugging skinny jeans? For sure. A drool-worthy, plaid coat? Sounds like J.Lo. Adding the draped blue scarf, this casual, layered-look is fit for a pop star queen (even if it's really for her character).

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Now, if you think about you and your best friend, are you more of a J.Lo or a V.Hud?

RELATED ARTICLE:  Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Everyday Uniform and Tristan Thompson's Styling Tips

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Vanessa Hudgens , Life/Style , Fashion , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.