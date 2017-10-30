Lost Boys: The History of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim's Friendship, From Teen Stardom to Tragedy

Last weekend Feldman said that a report that he'd been busted for marijuana possession while on the road with his band, Truth Movement, was being blown out of proportion. He insisted that he was neither arrested nor put in jail, but "received a misdemeanor" because a crew member had prescription medical marijuana on their tour bus in Louisiana, and they could all clear themselves after they showed proof of prescription.

"IT WAS A BIT OF A GOOD OL SHAKEDOWN!" he tweeted. "AFTER WE PAID THEM IN CASH, THEY ASKED 4 PICS & AUTOGRAPHS, & THEN CALLED THE LOCAL PAPER 2 DO INTERVIEWS.

"I DO FIND THE TIMING OF ALL THIS IRONIC! BUT HAVE NO FEAR, WE R HEADED 2 HOUSTON, & WE WILL PERFORM THE BENEFIT CONCERT 2NITE 2 HELP RAISE $"

Meanwhile, he has continued to point to Corey Haim as a fellow victim who experienced even more serious violations than he did as a young teen, maintaining that this was part of an ongoing effort to hold the entertainment industry accountable for how it chewed them up and spit them out. But Haim's beloved mother—whom he was living with at the time of his death—doesn't like how her son's onetime best friend is going about it.

Last week Feldman announced a plan to tell all and name names in a documentary about his life and sexual abuse in Hollywood—and he's trying to crowd-source $10 million to get the project off the ground.

"I have a message: The message is, 'reveal your abusers now because you've waited and you've talked about it for a long time,'" Judy Haim, Corey's mom, told E! News on Monday.

"Today," Judy continued, "because of what's going in in Hollywood, it's opened up a door for all the abused to come forward. None of the other ones are waiting for $10 million to make a movie and then reveal them. I feel very sorry for him and he kept claiming all these years that he was abused and obviously I feel bad for all the victims, including my son." But "I've had enough of Corey Feldman talking about my kid in this manner since he passed away, and you know why it started with him? Because my son opened up a can of worms on The Two Coreys...Corey Feldman is making it sound like my son was passed around in Hollywood by every single man. The reason he's doing this is because my son, he told me and all of his other friends what happened with this one guy.

"My son couldn't keep anything to himself. If you go look at any interview that my son has ever done, he never really hid the drug use, he talked to everybody about everything. That's his life, if he wanted to talk about something that was going on in his own life, he did so. It's not Feldman's place to talk about my kid."