Another Grey's Anatomy Discharge: Charting the ABC Hit's Leading Cause of Series Regular Departure

The show's next main character death, arguably its biggest one ever, would come two seasons later when Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd was killed off in a surprising fashion after 11 seasons as the show's male lead. After rescuing stranded motorists from a car accident right before their car exploded, Derek stopped briefly in his car to answer the phone and was struck by a semi-truck and declared brain dead before Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) could get to the hospital to say goodbye. Dempsey had been vocal about wanting to leave the series, but had just signed a new two-year deal to keep him on the show through season 12, so Derek's death really came out of nowhere (despite being spoiled 30 minutes before the episode aired). "It just sort of evolved. It just kind of happened," he told EW at the time. "[Being written off] was something that was kind of surprising and uh, just naturally came to be. I like the way it has all played out.

For Rhimes, killing Derek was the only way she could see a future for the show without Dempsey on it. "The decision to have the character die the way that he did was not a difficult one in the sense of what were the options?" she told reporters at the 2015 Summer TCA press tour. "Either Derek was going to walk out on Meredith, and leave her high and dry, and what was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that the love was not true, the thing we had said for 11 years was a lie and McDreamy wasn't McDreamy. For me, that was untenable...Because I really couldn't have the idea that he just turned out to be a bad guy who walked out on his wife and kids be a true story. To me, it felt like that was the only way to make Meredith and Derek's magic remain true and forever frozen in time."