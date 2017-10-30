Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Tease Their Family's DIY Halloween Costumes

The couple also gave E! News the scoop on what their kids would be wearing, explaining that the McDermott clan is very DIY...

Their oldest son, Liam Aaron McDermott, is gearing up to be Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Finn Davey McDermott is going to crush it as Halo, Hattie Margaret McDermott will be looking magical as Harry Potter's smartypants sidekick Hermione Granger (although she was almost a "dead unicorn") and the couple's oldest daughter Stella Doreen McDermott is all about being a "dead doll.

But what will baby Beau be?

"We have a tradition in our family where I do DIY on the first costume," said Tori. "I didn't know I would have five kids so it gets a lot trickier. But I always made all of their costumes in the beginning so they were all food products, so he's going to be an udon noodle bowl."