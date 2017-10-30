Camille Grammer Is Engaged: How the Reality Star Endured a High-Profile Divorce and Found Love Nearly a Decade Later

Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source
Camille Grammer once called 2010 the worst year of her life.
The mother of two had been shooting the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while simultaneously facing the end of her 13-year marriage to star Kelsey Grammer. "My whole life was falling apart," she told Katie Couric of that time in her life two years later on Good Morning America. "My husband left me. He was having an affair with another woman in New York City while I'm filming a reality show—it doesn't get worse than that."
While the two stars differed over the details of their downfall, as it later unfolded in the public spotlight, her longtime husband had fallen in love with Kayte Walsh, a British flight attendant, and the two became engaged by the end of that year.
"Kayte and I are marrying because we are in love and we see no reason to postpone our happiness any longer," he told E! News via a rep. The couple tied the knot a few weeks after Grammer's divorce was finalized in early February 2011 and have since welcomed three children together.
However, the Frasier star and his ex's divorce grew ugly as they fought over custody of their two children and the aftermath of their contentious breakup played out on TV.
Meanwhile, Camille started dating Dimitri Charalambopoulos, but the relationship had another highly publicized ending after Grammer alleged he had abused her in a Houston hotel room where she was recovering from cancer surgery. In 2014, she was granted a 3-year restraining order against him and, later that year, a Texas grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial.
However, when the relationship began, the mother of two welcomed the idea of another marriage. "At some point, possibly yes," she told E! News in 2011 of a future wedding. "A year ago I would have said I definitely never, I will never enter into that kind of agreement. But, now I've definitely changed my mind."
Nearly a decade later, that time has officially arrived. The TV personality is now engaged after finding love again with attorney David C. Meyer, her rep confirmed. "Camille is very happy. They met through mutual friends at a party. He's lovely," an insider told E! News in March. "Camille is in a really good place."
Grammer herself adds, "I'm so happy! I'm ready for this new chapter in my life!"
Of course, the proof is in the picture—or in Camille's case, this particular snap of her with her future husband and a stunning sparkler on her left hand. "Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess," she teased after sharing the shot.
The news has incited a swell of well wishes from her fans as they showered her with digital love and support.
As one follower responded to the news, "So so happy for you girl! You have been [through] enough!"