How Well Does Dancing With the Stars Cast Know Halloween? Jenna Johnson Puts Them to the Test

I was pretty sad to see Nick Lachey go home. He definitely became one of my favorite celebrities we've had on the show, he's so down to earth and a really, really nice guy.

I thought Lindsey Stirling had by far her best dance yet, she's a real contender this season and definitely winner material! Jordan Fisher has yet to disappoint too, he can literally do anything. And you guys, I think Terrell Owens is the dark horse in this competition. Each week he keeps getting better and improving! Last week was one of my favorite numbers they have done. Mark my words, and I said it first, I think he is going to be in the finals.