Zendaya Found the Perfect $6 Nail Polish

When the manicurist says, "Pick your nail color," it's easy to get anxiety, even if you want nude polish.

There are so many choices in every color scheme. And, standing in front of a wall of polish, testing each one against your skin is a grueling process. That's why once you find that perfect nude or light pink tone, you read the bottom of the bottle for the quirky, yet catchy, name of the color and pray that you remember on your next visit.

Zendaya knows the struggle, so when she found the perfect nude, she documented it on her website.

"Trust I know how hard it is to find a nude nail polish that looks bomb with your skin tone," she shared. "I've tried a ton but there's one shade I've fallen in love with."