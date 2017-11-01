New Total Divas Stars Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss Are "Kicking Some Ass and Taking Some Names!"

Meet new Total Divas stars Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

In a preview from Wednesday's season seven premiere, fans get to know a little bit about two of the newcomers on Total Divas.

"My family loves WWE, it was the thing we did on Monday nights. We got together, ate pizza. Me and my cousins used to pretend to be the Hardys and Lita," Alexa explains. "And after college I got a call that I had made it to a try-out, was signed, contracted to NXT and started from there."

Watch

Total Divas First Look

Nia Jax has also been a longtime fan of the WWE.

"Growing up I was a fan of wrestling. I never really thought that I could be a part of this business just because I am a plus-size woman," she says. "Thankfully they liked me so now I'm here at the WWE kicking some ass and taking some names." 

Watch the clip to see the ladies in action!

