Prince Jackson Gives Back With Halloween Charity Party

Halloween candy may be sweet but giving back is even sweeter.

Prince Jackson celebrated the spooktacular holiday by participating in the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause Halloween Party.

The party, held at the Jackson family estate in Encino, Calif, was a weekend-long event that raised money for various charities, including the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, Heal LA and the Boys and Girls Club. It looks like the celebration was packed with fun festivities, too, including a spooky clown maze.

"We have some mazes set up throughout the entire property, so you get to enjoy the history and the legacy of the property, as well as get in the mood for Halloween," Prince told E! News at the party.