Let's Talk About Stranger Things' Steve Harrington: Bat-Wielder, Babysitter, and Unexpected Hero

Caution: This post contains spoilers for season two of Stranger Things, so read on at your own risk.

It was hard to expect much of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) when we first met him in Stranger Things season one.

He was a hot jock with cool hair and cool friends, who had a thing for Nancy (Natalia Dyer) but had that vibe of a guy who only wanted to sleep with her and then move on to someone else—a typical 80s high school villain. But then Steve surprised us all by actually caring for Nancy, and by defending her in front of his not-so-cool friends, and by showing up at the end with a baseball bat to help out in the face of the demogorgon, even if he didn't actually do much good.