Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split After 10 Months: ''It's Been Hard for Months''

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have called it quits.

E! News can confirm the duo—who started dating in January—have decided to go their separate ways, and it was a decision that was a long time coming. In fact, a source tells us they've been discussing the fate of their relationship since the summer.

"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the insider tells us. "They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor."

As we saw throughout the European leg of The Weeknd's tour, Gomez always made an effort to attend his shows. However, when she began filming in New York and he continued in his tour, things got more difficult.