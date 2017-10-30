Fur Coats, Blankets and Bags: How Khloe Kardashian Keeps Her Baby Bump Hidden

Khloe Kardashian

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Khloe Kardashian is performing a camouflaging act. 

A month after news broke that the reality star is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, the mama-to-be managed to keep a relatively low profile until she popped up in the Big Apple  to do press for the 1-year-anniversary of her denim line, Good American. 

To the delight of fans, KoKo was making more public appearances, but that didn't mean any signs of a baby bump were going to be front and center. Instead, the star has been keeping her midsection concealed with help from the likes of purses, blankets, fur coats and even her famous sisters. 

Take a look:

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

Khloe Kardashian

X17online.com

A Blanket Statement

After landing in San Francisco, KoKo descended the jet while carrying a curiously placed blanket. 

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashain

Instagram

Hiding in Plain Sight

While posing for a snap in San Francisco, the star smiled for the cameras—as she stood completely behind her sisters. 

Khloe Kardashian

JASA / SHAM / BACKGRID

Everything But the Kitchen Sink

The mom-to-be performed a juggling act as she carried a bag and some garments in front of her. 

Khloe Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Keeping It Comfy

Kardashian swapped her usual curve-hugging ensembles for a cozy sweatshirt as she hit the red carpet at her Good American pop-up shop. 

Khloe Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

It's Fur, Darling

On a fall New York City day, the reality star broke out the fur. 

Khloe Kardashian

Gotham/GC Images

All Wrapped Up

Once again, Kardashian was a clear fan of the long coat for an appearance in the concrete jungle. 

Is this all purely coincidence or has Khloe already mastered the art of keeping a baby bump under wraps? 

