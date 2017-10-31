Trinity Struggles Balancing Work and Her Marriage on Total Divas: "The Romance Department Is Not at Its Best"

It's hard to have it all!

In this preview from Wednesday's season seven premiere of Total Divas, Trinity Fatu's career is at an all-time high, but she admits it's tough balancing work and her personal life.

"Things for me are going exceptional right now," Trinity says. "I've been married for three years now, I'm the SmackDown women's champion, my husband's the Tag Team champion, we're living in Pensacola, which is in the Florida panhandle and that's where Jon is from and where his family is."

The WWE star adds, "Jon and I are so busy right now with our careers and our schedules, we're home two days out of the week and the romance department is not at its best. It's not like it used to be."

But when Trinity and Jon do have time for themselves, they can't help but argue over who's the bigger champ in the house. Watch their funny banter above!

