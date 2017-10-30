Will and Grace, Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein: How the NBC Comedy Gets Those Increasingly Timely Jokes In

Will & Grace came back to life and didn't miss a beat, especially with topical jokes. Within just days of current events making headlines, like the allegations of sexual harassment, assault leveled at Harvey Weinstein, the NBC comedy included jokes in reference to them. How is Will & Grace doing this? It's not predicting news with a crystal ball.

In the Thursday, Oct. 19 episode, "Grandpa Jack," Megan Mullally's Karen chucked a paper towel roll at Tony, played by Anthony Ramos, after harassing him.

"Heads up, Puerto Rico! Have a good time," Karen said and threw a roll of paper towels at him, just like Donald Trump did in Puerto Rico. An embarrassed Grace (Debra Messing) said, "Every time she does it I make her send a grand to hurricane relief."