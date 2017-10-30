Get Ready for MTV Floribama Shore, the Newest Addition to the Shore Franchise

Do you just feel like there aren't enough Shores on TV anymore? 

Sure, MTV's got Shores in a bunch of other countries, but the U.S. has been sadly shoreless since the demise of the one in Jersey. And now all those shore-goers are all grown up with kids, leaving us without a group of summering party kids to obsess over...until now. 

MTV is curing our shorelessness with MTV Floribama Shore, a new saga of drinking on a beach, which will debut at the end of November—the perfect time of year for dreaming of drinking on beaches. 

MTV's official description reads: "Set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama, MTV Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer.  But each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it's ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.  This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you'll come to call family."

The show will run for eight episodes, and by the end of it there's no doubt that Floribama will feel like a real word. Whether this new Shore can hold up to Jersey has yet to be seen, but let's all cross our fingers that it totally does. 

MTV Floribama Shore premieres Monday, November 27 at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

