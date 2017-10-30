Star Wars: Did Adam Driver Share a Spoiler About Rey's Parents?

Kylo's connection to his rival Rey (Daisy Ridley) will also be explored in the sequel (in theaters Dec. 15). At the end of The Force Awakens, Rey had finally found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but her lineage remained a mystery. Many fans think Rey is Luke's secret daughter, while others believe she might be related to Obi-Wan Kenobe (Alec Guinness/Ewan McGregor)—and it's entirely possible she's unrelated to either Jedi Knight.

Driver may have revealed the biggest clue about her parentage while discussing Kylo's relationship to an unnamed character. "You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who's hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices," he said. Could that "hidden princess" be Rey?

One theory is that Driver was actually talking about Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Kylo's estranged mother. But, if he was indeed talking about Rey, does that make her an Organa? A Palpatine? A Skywalker? Driver has not clarified his comments, and it's driving fans wild online.