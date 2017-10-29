Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay and Apologizes to Anthony Rapp for Past Inappropriate Behavior

On Sunday, Rapp, who is now 46, alleged that the inappropriate interaction occurred when Spacey befriended the young star while they were both performing on Broadway and he went to party at the then 26-year-old actor's apartment.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp said to the publication. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Rapp, who was starring in Precious Sons opposite Ed Harris at the time of the alleged event, claims that he went into the actor's bedroom to watch TV because he got bored. He says that he did not realize everyone had left and when Spacey came back into the bedroom. He claims that the actor picked him up, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance.

In the interview, Rapp said, "My memory was that I thought, 'Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home.'"

He recalled that "[Spacey] sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk."

Rapp also claims that Spacey "picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me."

Rapp said he felt compelled to come forward after many women have come forward with allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment against the former CEO of The Wienstein Company Harvey Weinstein, who has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.

"And not to simply air a grievance," Rapp said, "but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference."