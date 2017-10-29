Kristen Bell Makes Halloween Magic by Dressing Up as Frozen's Elsa for Her Daughter

Let it go? Not likely.

Kristen Bell may have voiced Princess Anna of Arendelle in Disney's animated hit Frozen, but her daughter Lincoln is all about the big-voiced Princess Elsa.

Despite the familial snub, The Good Place star rolled with the punches (and the fact that her daughter's favorite character is not her character, but the one played by castmate Idina Menzel) and dressed up as the ice princess with a warm heart for Halloween.

On Sunday, A Bad Moms Christmas star took to her Instagram to share an image of the costume with a not-so-pleased look.

The 37-year-old actress, who has two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, wrote, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT."