Flared Jeans: 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear Them in 2017

Luis Yllanes / Splash News
Just like every other trend from the ‘70s, flared jeans are back.
And the best thing about this fashion revival is that there are new, fresh ways to wear it now. Celebs like Jessica Simpson, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls are taking a popular style from the past and infusing modern-days trends with it. You know those two-tone jeans all the stars have been wearing lately? They come in flared options, too. Not all flares have to be fitted and high rise either—the latest crop have a boyfriend-jean fit to them, so they are slightly baggy and, most importantly, comfortable.
Some may argue that flared jeans are unflattering, but its curvy proportions actually make the slimmest part of your pant leg look even smaller. So, how do you style this throwback trend without looking like a hippie. Keep scrolling for three ways celebs are wearing flared jeans.
Lisvett Serrante/startraksphoto.com
Emphasize the jeans' flared hem with another color, like the model's bottoms. If you're just dipping your toes into this trend and want to draw less attention to the flare, try two-tone denim with a vertical alignment.
Kick Flare Jeans, Was $309, Now $154
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The model proves flared culottes are totally high fashion. Similar to how you'd wear boyfriend jeans, pair the baggy silouhette with a body-hugging top, like a cami or crop top.
High Waist Culottes, $49.99
Blue Pleated Jeans, $445
Luis Yllanes / Splash News
The fashion mogul's flared jeans look most like the '70s original. Styling tip: The bigger your bell bottoms are, the slimmer the thinnest part of the pants will look. If you want to have more fun with this silhouette, try it in a cropped iteration.
Moto Indigo Flared Jamie Jeans, $75
