Real Housewives' Shannon Beador Breaks Social Media Silence After Split From Husband

Who knew she was such a big baseball fan?

Despite announcing her separation from husband David Beador on Friday, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been have a bit of fun this weekend.

E! News has learned that the Bravo star was out celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' win with some friends at the Pelican Grill's bar in Orange County on Saturday night.

On Sunday, she posted a photo in which she was all smiles as she posed with her hair and makeup team, Ericka Brannon and Shay Brown, at the show's season 12 reunion taping on Friday.

Wearing all black, Shannon posted a super smiley Instagram of the trio, but she admitted she had a "very emotional day."

But despite the drama of the past few days, Shannon brought out her big smile and wrote, "Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day."