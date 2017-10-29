Demi Lovato Debuts Selena Quintanilla Halloween Costume That's Just Perfect

Snapchat; Arlene Richie/Media Sources/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
PERFECTION.
That is what quite a few fans labeled Demi Lovato's Halloween costume on Saturday: She dressed up as legendary late Tejano music queen Selena Quintanilla while celebrating the holiday early with friends.
Demi wore a sparkling plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit. Selena had often performed while wearing the same sexy outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.
Demi completed her costume with a long dark brown wig with large bangs and red lipstick, channeling Selena's signature look. She posted pics and videos of herself on Snapchat.
"@ddlovato dressed up Selena SLAYED MY LIFE OMGGGGG PERFECTION," tweeted user @ManiSil_."
"I didn't know how much I needed Demi Lovato to be Selena until she did it," wrote user @samilosurdo47.
Snapchat / Demi Lovato
Jennifer Lopez had sported the same halter jumpsuit in the immensely popular 1997 film Selena, which documented the late star's life and murder at age age 23 in 1995.
Warner Bros.
Demi and a group of friends hit up a Halloween party later on Saturday. The singer posted a video of herself cackling her way through a haunted house.