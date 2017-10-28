Amy Schumer Gets a Glowing Review From Her Dad Before Her Big Broadway Debut

Amy Schumer's dad is giving his regards to Broadway—and his reviews!

On Saturday, the funny lady shared an oh-so-sweet Instagram post of her and father Gordon Schumer before her big Broadway debut next week in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, which opens for previews on Nov. 4.

The comic-turned-actress posted an adorable image hugging her proud papa with the caption, "@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week. My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in!"

While Schumer has stormed comedy stages all over the world, taken Hollywood by force and tackled TV—she's yet to take her talents to the Great White Way. Meteor Shower also stars Broadway vet Laura Benati and Key and Peele's Keegan Michael Key.

If you know anything about Schumer, other than that fact that she's funny, you know she loves her dad—so his positive review of her big undertaking has to be a big deal for the Broadway newbie.