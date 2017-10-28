Paris Jackson Has Prince Jackson's Back This Halloween and Always

Got your back, bro!

Paris Jackson had some fun with her older brother Prince Jackson at the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause, which was at the Jackson Family Estate on Friday night in Encino, Calif. Interestingly enough, the siblings both opted for onesies for the festive night.

Instead of rocking a sexy Halloween costume, the 19-year-old "It" girl opted for a for a plush purple dragon onesie (with magical matching purple slippers). Michael Jackson's only daughter got into the spirit of things by adding some festive face paint to the adorable outfit.

Meanwhile, her 20-year-old brother wore a costume, which was also a onesie, which wasn't so easy to recognize. The get-up consisted of a black-and-white unitard with spooky pattern on it. The unitard also came with a mask, which the King of Pop's son opted not to wear on the red carpet.