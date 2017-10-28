Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Marries Christopher Buckner

MTV's resident "blast in a glass" is now a bride!

Jersey Shore alum Deena Cortese said "I do" to Christopher Buckner at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey on Saturday, nearly a year to the day he popped the question.

Deena's rep confirmed the happy event to E! News, "Finally the special day for these two amazing people together, that will never be forgotten! So glad she shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo."

Of course, Cortese could not get married without her best pals. Fellow former co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenny "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were all on hand to watch their girl tie the knot and post the good news on their social media accounts.

Deena paid tribute to her late father John Cortese by wearing a piece of one of his shirts sewn into her wedding dress.