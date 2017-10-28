Ashley Judd Talks Harvey Weinstein and Gives Tips on Stopping Sexual Harassment

Earlier this month, Ashley Judd was one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein.

She has since spoken out more about her encounters with the producer, while at least 60 women in total have also talked to the press about similar experiences. Seven have accused Weinstein of rape. He has denied allegations of unconsensual sex.

In an on-camera interview with Teen Vogue, posted on Saturday, Judd talks about her alleged experience with Weinstein again and also offers tips on how to handle sexual harassment.

"Walking down the street with a girlfriend, and I get heckled and I go, 'INAPPROPRIATE AND UNWELCOME!' and keep walking."

"This is another really great way—just a physical gesture of 'stop,'" she said, holding out an open palm in front of her.

She also suggested that women tell harassing men, "I have a hunch you wouldn't say that to a guy and I need for you not to say that to me" and "I'm uncomfortable with that and I really need for you to stop."