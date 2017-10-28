Adam Levine Dresses Up as a Sexy Woman for Halloween—With Behati Prinsloo's Help

Adam Levine, is that you?

The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman was almost unrecognizable at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday. Levine dressed up a like a sexy woman, wearing a lace leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt, paired with a cropped pink fur jacket and cotton candy pink wig.

"Raided my wife's closet," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females."

The rocker's pregnant wife Behati Prinsloowas not spotted at the event.