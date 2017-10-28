Khloe Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage in NYC a Month After Pregnancy News

Khloe Kardashian turned heads in New York City on Saturday with a daring look.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who E! News had learned is pregnant, showcased major cleavage in a low-cut black top and matching jacket, paired with cropped pants and suede ankle boots, while stepping out in Manhattan and visiting her apparel brand Good American's pop-up store at a Bloomingdales. She also carried a large pear-green purse that she held over her stomach area.

Khloe had also visited the Good American's pop-up store, in collaboration with VFILES, on Thursday and Friday. She wore a baggy sweatshirt dress from her collection on the former day and a light top, blue jeans and a full-length tan wool jacket on the latter.

Last month, multiple sources told E! News that Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They have not commented. In recent months, she has appeared in public less and had tended to wear more loose-fitting clothes than usual.